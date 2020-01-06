Analysts Set B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Target Price at $5.01

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank set a $5.30 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

BTG stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,742,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,680,100. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.07.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.78 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 2,160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,307,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 1,249,270 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in B2Gold by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,074,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after buying an additional 3,469,933 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in B2Gold by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,668,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 1,568,531 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in B2Gold by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,533,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after buying an additional 332,954 shares during the period.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

