Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANDE. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Andersons to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Andersons alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.36. 170,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,706. The firm has a market cap of $803.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. Andersons has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 189.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Andersons will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Also, insider James J. Pirolli acquired 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $152,288.73. In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,649 shares of company stock valued at $543,299. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Andersons by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Andersons by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 11.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.