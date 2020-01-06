Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Trading Down 1.2%

Anexo Group PLC (LON:ANX)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 170.50 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 170.50 ($2.24), approximately 16,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.50 ($2.27).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 172.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 180.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $189.75 million and a PE ratio of 12.78.

Get Anexo Group alerts:

In other Anexo Group news, insider Alan Mitchell Sellers sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.24), for a total value of £1,700,000 ($2,236,253.62).

Anexo Group plc provides integrated credit hire and legal services for the non-fault motorists in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. It offers an integrated end to end service to the customer, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges, management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claim.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Anexo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anexo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.