ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANPDY)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $222.73 and last traded at $222.83, 713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.10.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.68.

ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANPDY)

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, female fitness, and skiing products,as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

