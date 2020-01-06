Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Director Marvin Samson Sells 99,944 Shares

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $458,742.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,037.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ATRS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,400. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.67 million, a PE ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. Antares Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $5.13.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.36 million. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Antares Pharma Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth $45,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth $47,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth $48,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 33.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.05.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

