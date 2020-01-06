Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Director Marvin Samson Sells 99,944 Shares

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $458,742.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,037.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ATRS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,400. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.67 million, a PE ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. Antares Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $5.13.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.36 million. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Antares Pharma Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth $45,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth $47,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth $48,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 33.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.05.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit