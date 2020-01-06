Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra lowered shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.16.

NYSE AR opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $815.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 20.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $382,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

