Apollon (XAP) Price Down 6.9% This Week

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded down 58.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Apollon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Apollon has a market cap of $7,050.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apollon has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00062101 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000078 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Apollon

Apollon (CRYPTO:XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.