Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $330.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $257.92.

Shares of AAPL opened at $297.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $300.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,334.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

