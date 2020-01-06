Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Chardan Capital lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $182.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.70.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,416.39% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 152,714 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 710.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 34,005 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,774,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 643,955 shares during the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

