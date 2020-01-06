Argus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Argus reissued their hold rating on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

FL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of FL opened at $38.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at about $14,960,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 82.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,596 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 14,685.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,501 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 102,801 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 697,528 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 58,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 93.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 543,105 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

