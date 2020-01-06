Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.69

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.69 and last traded at $32.69, with a volume of 17453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.46 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 169.99% and a net margin of 18.48%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 19,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 16,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

