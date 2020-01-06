Asian Dragon Price Up 28% Over Last 7 Days (AD)

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. Asian Dragon has a total market capitalization of $95,613.00 and approximately $3,792.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asian Dragon token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store. In the last seven days, Asian Dragon has traded 28% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00038082 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004029 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000625 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Asian Dragon Token Profile

AD is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official website is www.asiandragoncoin.com . Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Asian Dragon Token Trading

Asian Dragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Dragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

