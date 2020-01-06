Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIZ. UBS Group raised their target price on Assurant from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Assurant from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Assurant stock opened at $132.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Assurant has a one year low of $89.44 and a one year high of $134.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.21 and its 200 day moving average is $122.57.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 43.45%.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch sold 19,868 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,589,197.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,765 shares of company stock worth $2,970,236. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Assurant by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Assurant by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Assurant by 4,304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

