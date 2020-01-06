Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.76

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.76 and traded as high as $49.25. Assured Guaranty shares last traded at $49.10, with a volume of 10,147 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,800 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $138,236.00. Also, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 26,835 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $1,296,398.85. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 284,378 shares of company stock worth $11,290,042 and sold 42,348 shares worth $2,045,749. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raging Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 414,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,438,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 25,810 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 100,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.