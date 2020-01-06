ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.98

ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.98 and traded as low as $1.36. ATA shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 42,002 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ATA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97.

ATA Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment.

