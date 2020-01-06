Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) traded up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.86, 734,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 948,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRA. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $869.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.07.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,252,000 after acquiring an additional 357,026 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,770,000 after purchasing an additional 619,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,801,000 after purchasing an additional 290,613 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,103,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,487 shares during the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.