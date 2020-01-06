Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) traded up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.86, 734,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 948,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRA. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $869.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,252,000 after acquiring an additional 357,026 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,770,000 after purchasing an additional 619,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,801,000 after purchasing an additional 290,613 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,103,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,487 shares during the last quarter.
About Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
