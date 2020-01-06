Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. Athersys has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.03.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of ($0.36) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million. Athersys had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 458.03%.

In other Athersys news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,636 shares in the company, valued at $584,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 25,189.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 15.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 33,985 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 892.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 177,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 29.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 69,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

