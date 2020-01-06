aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 10,666,090 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 3,562,581 shares.The stock last traded at $6.11 and had previously closed at $4.26.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that aTyr Pharma Inc will post -6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in aTyr Pharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,779,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 54.32% of aTyr Pharma worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

