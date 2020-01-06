Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Trading Down 1.9%

Aurora Spine Corp (CVE:ASG)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, approximately 1,955 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

Aurora Spine Company Profile (CVE:ASG)

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and commercialization of interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. Its products include interspinous process lumbar fusion devices for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provides spacing and stability between the vertebrae and bone grows to complete the fusion process; sterile-packed titanium plasma spray coated spinal infusion implants for bone growth; and 3D Printed Stand Alone ALIF Cage, an integrated plate and spacer system that helps to preserve the natural anatomic profile, and providing spinal column support and stability.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Spine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Spine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.