Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Jan 6th, 2020

Shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Several research firms have commented on CDMO. TheStreet lowered Avid Bioservices from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. First Analysis upgraded Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3,584.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 804,833 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,227,000 after purchasing an additional 266,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 49,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDMO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.99. 349,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,567. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $393.80 million, a P/E ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 2.78.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Avid Bioservices’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

