Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AVID. B. Riley assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Avid Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Shares of AVID opened at $8.45 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $363.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.96.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $93.46 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Avid Technology by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 73,982 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Avid Technology by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

