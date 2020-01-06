AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. AZZ has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AZZ will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AZZ during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 39.9% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 135.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

