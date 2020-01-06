Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Position Boosted by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 105.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,678 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 3.6% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 51,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,444,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,287,000 after buying an additional 227,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,440,000 after buying an additional 178,552 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $34.85. 40,894,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,410,052. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average is $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

