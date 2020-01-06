Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAX. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baxter International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.54.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $89.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.91. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $293,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 612,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,486 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 15.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.