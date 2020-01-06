Beam Price Hits $0.61 (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $32.19 million and approximately $26.83 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beam has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00007811 BTC on exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 52,675,480 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

