Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) CEO Sells $9,051,257.20 in Stock

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,989,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BDX opened at $269.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.27. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $213.30 and a fifty-two week high of $275.48.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,231,621,000 after buying an additional 1,955,095 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12,995.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,343,000 after buying an additional 1,418,956 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,452,000 after buying an additional 543,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,800,769,000 after buying an additional 520,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $101,966,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.