BidaskClub Lowers Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered Mercantile Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $35.99 on Friday. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $587.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Price sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $104,559.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

