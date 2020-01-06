Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.74, 1,597,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,348,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

BIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In other Big Lots news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk bought 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $50,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Big Lots by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after acquiring an additional 67,682 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 50,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 205,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

