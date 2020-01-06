Biglari (NYSE:BH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $101.05

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $101.05 and traded as high as $119.00. Biglari shares last traded at $117.60, with a volume of 1,122 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.05.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $160.22 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $551.85 per share, with a total value of $231,777.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,473.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,667. 57.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BH. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Biglari by 46.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Biglari by 213.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biglari by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Biglari by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biglari by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

