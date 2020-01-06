BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TECH. Zacks Investment Research cut BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.50.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

TECH stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.16. The company had a trading volume of 203,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,435. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22. BIO-TECHNE has a 1-year low of $137.77 and a 1-year high of $223.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $183.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.38 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 11,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,614,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 11,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $2,444,120.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,476.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,037 shares of company stock worth $12,249,382 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.