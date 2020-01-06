Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Bioanalytical Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Bioanalytical Systems alerts:

Bioanalytical Systems stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. Bioanalytical Systems has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bioanalytical Systems during the third quarter worth $97,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Bioanalytical Systems during the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bioanalytical Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioanalytical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioanalytical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.