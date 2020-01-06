BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Sells $108,624.00 in Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $108,624.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,523,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,456. The company has a market capitalization of $521.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.43. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.25.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.86 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDSI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 348.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 45,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,679 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

