BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BNTX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioNTech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,288. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioNTech (BNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit