BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Get BioNTech alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BNTX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioNTech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,288. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioNTech (BNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.