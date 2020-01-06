BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIOS. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of BioScrip from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioScrip from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BioScrip from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of BIOS opened at $3.85 on Friday. BioScrip has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). BioScrip had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.56%. The business had revenue of $615.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that BioScrip will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BioScrip in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BioScrip in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BioScrip in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in BioScrip in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BioScrip by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

