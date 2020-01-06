Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.33

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $2.56. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 677,130 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIR. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.84 million and a P/E ratio of 22.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.31.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$130.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.00 million. Analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.01%.

About Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

