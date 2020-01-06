Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $5.59 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $97.85 million and $14.65 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $5.59 or 0.00073816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bithumb, Bit-Z and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00431092 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00098245 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000903 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koineks, Coinone, YoBit, Upbit, Ovis, BitBay, Korbit, Braziliex, Bittrex, QuadrigaCX, Bitfinex, BitFlip, Zebpay, CEX.IO, Negocie Coins, OKEx, Gate.io, BitMarket, Kucoin, Binance, Bit-Z, Graviex, DSX, Crex24, Indodax, TDAX, Exrates, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Altcoin Trader, Coinnest, Bleutrade, SouthXchange, Bitlish, Bithumb, Bitinka, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, Exmo, C2CX, Instant Bitex, Bitsane and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

