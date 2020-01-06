Bitcore (BTX) Market Capitalization Tops $2.81 Million

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. Bitcore has a market cap of $2.81 million and $1,510.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bit-Z, CoinExchange and QBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,751.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.01858014 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.66 or 0.03151552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00591996 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00759436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011169 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00064847 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00024465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00420266 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,026,071 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,112 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, QBTC, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Exrates, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

