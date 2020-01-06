Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Morgan Karole Prager Sells 10,000 Shares

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Morgan Karole Prager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of Blackline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $523,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Morgan Karole Prager sold 4,130 shares of Blackline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $227,150.00.

Shares of BL traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.67. 31,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,488. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24. Blackline Inc has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $56.29. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Blackline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Blackline by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Blackline by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,917,000 after acquiring an additional 416,326 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Blackline by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

