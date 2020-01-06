BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MFT)

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MFT traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.58. 447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,933. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57. BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $14.42.

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit