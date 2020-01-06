BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MYN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,901. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

