BLOCKv Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Ethfinex, Upbit and Bancor Network. BLOCKv has a market cap of $3.05 million and $2,327.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00192904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.50 or 0.01513538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00125937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00024747 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv launched on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, OKEx, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

