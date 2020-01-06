Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) to report sales of $149.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.36 million to $150.90 million. Blucora posted sales of $101.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full-year sales of $718.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $717.88 million to $719.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $820.84 million, with estimates ranging from $805.30 million to $839.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Blucora had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCOR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ BCOR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 222,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,756. Blucora has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43.

In other news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $355,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Blucora by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Blucora by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 231,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 139,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Blucora by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Blucora by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Blucora by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

