BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BNP PARIBAS/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Societe Generale downgraded BNP PARIBAS/S to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded BNP PARIBAS/S from an overweight rating to an equal rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73. BNP PARIBAS/S has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. BNP PARIBAS/S had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

About BNP PARIBAS/S

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

