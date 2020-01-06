Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $826.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to announce sales of $826.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $834.30 million and the lowest is $818.75 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $791.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $819.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

In other news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,056,777.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 19,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $526,884.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,007.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,311 shares of company stock worth $3,002,217. 29.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth $116,258,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $54,584,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth $15,769,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth $15,123,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,551,000 after acquiring an additional 444,253 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BYD traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $29.73. The stock had a trading volume of 771,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

