BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Gap Up to $38.83

BP plc (NYSE:BP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.98, but opened at $38.83. BP shares last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 15,091,667 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BP. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Grupo Santander raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $131.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.44.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BP by 659.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,204 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BP by 29.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,071,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $344,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BP by 15.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,695,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $446,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,653 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at $53,354,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at $50,840,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

