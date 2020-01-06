Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 317,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 118,611 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,089 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

XEC traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.41. Cimarex Energy Co has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $77.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

XEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.