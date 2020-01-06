Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IPG Photonics news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $107,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $1,128,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,533,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,735,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,800 shares of company stock worth $2,656,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

IPGP traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $143.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,314. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $113.67 and a 12 month high of $182.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.74.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $329.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

