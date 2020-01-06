Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.9% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 32.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 40.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.2% in the second quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 96,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,528,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $332,853,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $2,104,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $21,264,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.47, for a total value of $9,925,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,770,162 shares of company stock worth $332,836,883 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura boosted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.44.

FB traded up $3.93 on Monday, hitting $212.60. 16,303,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,195,107. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.91 and a 52 week high of $212.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

