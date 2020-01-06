Brokerages Anticipate Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the lowest is ($0.74). Homology Medicines reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,740.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIXX shares. FIX started coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 target price on Homology Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

In other Homology Medicines news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 130,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $2,859,271.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,834 shares of company stock worth $4,596,575. 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.41. 287,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,367. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.30. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $31.80.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

