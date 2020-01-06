Brokerages Expect Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $204.76 Million

Brokerages predict that Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) will announce $204.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.87 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $92.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $619.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $615.17 million to $621.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $761.94 million, with estimates ranging from $646.10 million to $803.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.77% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 130.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $190,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 164,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,380.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $140,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 305,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $942,965. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 560.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,631 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,305,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 899,511 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.66. 4,602,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

